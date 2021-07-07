UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Syrian Constitutional Committee Meeting Will Be Held In Summer - Lavrentyev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia Hopes Syrian Constitutional Committee Meeting Will Be Held in Summer - Lavrentyev

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 7 (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that the Syrian government and the opposition will reach a consensus on holding another meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in the coming month, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Wednesday

"We asked for it, and [UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir] Pedersen is quite optimistic about it.

He will still be holding consultations between the two parties ... But we hope that they will certainly come to an understanding in the next month ... on holding [the meeting]," Lavrentyev told reporters.

Related Topics

Syria Russia July Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

51 minutes ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

51 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

ADNIC partners with Ajman Free Zone to provide hea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.