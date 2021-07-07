Russia Hopes Syrian Constitutional Committee Meeting Will Be Held in Summer - Lavrentyev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 7 (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that the Syrian government and the opposition will reach a consensus on holding another meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in the coming month, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Wednesday

"We asked for it, and [UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir] Pedersen is quite optimistic about it.

He will still be holding consultations between the two parties ... But we hope that they will certainly come to an understanding in the next month ... on holding [the meeting]," Lavrentyev told reporters.