Russia Hopes Syrian Constitutional Committee to Face No Foreign Pressure - Kremlin

The permanent members of the Russian Security Council have expressed hope, during their meeting with President Vladimir Putin, that third nations would not try to influence the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, currently convening for the first time in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The permanent members of the Russian Security Council have expressed hope, during their meeting with President Vladimir Putin, that third nations would not try to influence the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, currently convening for the first time in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The meeting was held earlier in the day.

"Hope was expressed that work of this institution would continue without any pressure from third nations," Peskov told reporters.

