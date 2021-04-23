Russia Hopes Taliban, Kabul to Abstain From Violence Amid US Troops Withdrawal - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Moscow hopes that the authorities in Kabul and the Taliban will refrain from escalating violence and make good use of the time left until September 11, when US troops are expected to leave Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We still believe that the only possible way to achieve peace in Afghanistan is the launch of direct meaningful inter-Afghan negotiations on national reconciliation. And we expect that Kabul and the Taliban movement will refrain from escalating violence in the months remaining until September 11 using this time with maximum benefit to reach arrangements on key issues of the agenda for resolving the situation in the country," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Earlier in April, US President Joe Biden said that the United States would begin its final withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. NATO announced last week that member states would start orderly withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan by May 1, planning to complete it within a few months.

Afghanistan is still witnessing violence and clashes between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military despite the launch of peace talks between the movement and Kabul in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives.