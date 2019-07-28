UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Tanker Seizure Incident Will Not Impact Iran Nuclear Deal Meeting - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Russia Hopes Tanker Seizure Incident Will Not Impact Iran Nuclear Deal Meeting - Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Moscow intends to have a calm and professional discussion at the Joint Commission meeting of Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and hopes that the recent detention of the UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero by Iran last week will not negatively impact its course, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.

On July 19, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Stena Impero over alleged breach of international maritime regulations. The tanker and its 23-member crew have been detained and towed to the port in Bandar Abbas.

"My understanding is that we and our Chinese colleagues are determined to have a calm, professional and practical session of the Joint Commission.

We did not want any regional agenda or any ongoing political circumstances to have an unwanted, destructive impact on it," Ryabkov said when asked about whether the detention of Stena Impero might influence the course of the meeting.

The maritime clash came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 tanker was seized by the Gibraltar law enforcement and UK marines on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Four crew members have been detained and will remain in custody at least till August 15. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has since accused London of piracy.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear France Oil Germany London Gibraltar United Kingdom July August Sunday

Recent Stories

Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest backfired to govt: Marya ..

13 minutes ago

Celebs pour in support for Mahira Khan following F ..

38 minutes ago

Journalist Irfan Siddiqui’s bail approved

1 hour ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq welcomes Ivanka Trump's offer to ..

1 hour ago

Sialkot man poisons his children over domestic dis ..

1 hour ago

Travel eye software to help capture suspects in Pu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.