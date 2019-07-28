Russia Hopes Tanker Seizure Incident Will Not Impact Iran Nuclear Deal Meeting - Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Moscow intends to have a calm and professional discussion at the Joint Commission meeting of Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom on the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and hopes that the recent detention of the UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero by Iran last week will not negatively impact its course, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.

On July 19, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Stena Impero over alleged breach of international maritime regulations. The tanker and its 23-member crew have been detained and towed to the port in Bandar Abbas.

"My understanding is that we and our Chinese colleagues are determined to have a calm, professional and practical session of the Joint Commission.

We did not want any regional agenda or any ongoing political circumstances to have an unwanted, destructive impact on it," Ryabkov said when asked about whether the detention of Stena Impero might influence the course of the meeting.

The maritime clash came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 tanker was seized by the Gibraltar law enforcement and UK marines on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Four crew members have been detained and will remain in custody at least till August 15. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has since accused London of piracy.