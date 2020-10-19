Russia Hopes Tensions in Relations With PACE Over - Foreign Ministry Official

Moscow hopes that its turbulent relations with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is over, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, Nikolay Kobrinets, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Moscow hopes that its turbulent relations with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is over, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, Nikolay Kobrinets, said on Monday.

Moscow-PACE relations came under strains when Crimean peninsula voted overwhelmingly to join Russia in 2014. Russia was stripped of its voting rights and it responded by suspending parts of contributions to the assembly, resulting in PACE's budget deficit of $1.7 million. Russia repaid its contributions in full by the summer of 2019 after its rights were fully restored.

"You know that for a number of years there were certain tensions around Russia's participation in the Council of Europe related to the illegal restriction of the rights of our delegation to PACE .

.. Sanity has prevailed, let's hope that this difficult period is over, the page is turned," Kobrinets said during an online broadcast for a course at Russia's MGIMO University and the Council of Europe.

The diplomat added that the sides now have the opportunity to cooperate on important issues.

According to Kobrinets, PACE has proved its effectiveness during the coronavirus pandemic but the health crisis may result in some changes in the assembly's work agenda. The diplomat said that PACE may now direct more resources to issues related to the social and economic rights of the member states of the Council of Europe.