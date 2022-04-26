Russia Hopes to Avoid Intervention Into Transnistria Conflict - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Moscow hopes that Transnistria will not be drawn into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, so that there is no need to intervene in resolving the situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"Let's wait until the investigation is over. We would like to avoid such a scenario," Rudenko said, answering the question of what Moscow will do if Transnistria is drawn into the Ukrainian conflict.

The deputy minister added that the Transnistria situation is "very difficult," so the introduction of a state of emergency in the region is "quite reasonable."