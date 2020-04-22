Russia Hopes to Boost Military Ties With Kabul After Political Crisis Settled - Official

Russia hopes to activate its military cooperation with Afghanistan after the country overcomes the political crisis emerging following the presidential election, Ambassador Alexander Mantytsky told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russia hopes to activate its military cooperation with Afghanistan after the country overcomes the political crisis emerging following the presidential election, Ambassador Alexander Mantytsky told Sputnik on Wednesday.

As the Afghan government is pursuing the policy of "shaping the Afghan army on the Western pattern", jointly with the United States and the NATO mission, "defense cooperation is not on the Russian-Afghan agenda," the diplomat said.

"However, we are always ready to constructively study requests by our Afghan partners for the delivery of Russian weapons and military equipment.

Top officers of the Afghan National Security Forces have repeatedly praised the reliability of our Mi helicopters. We will hope that it will be possible to activate our cooperation in this sphere as part of cooperation with the new Afghan government, which will be determined after differences between [Afghan President Ashraf] Ghani and [his key political rival Abdullah] Abdullah are settled," Mantytsky said.

Both Ghani and Abdullah, a former chief executive, consider themselves Afghanistan's leaders following the disputed presidential election. Both held inauguration ceremonies in March.