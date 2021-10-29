Russia Hopes To Conclude Nuclear Contracts With France In Late November - Ambassador
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia hopes to conclude interesting contracts in the nuclear sphere with France at the end of November, Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov said on Thursday.
"In late November, France will host major international events, including in the nuclear field. We hope that we will be able to conclude interesting Russian-French contracts," the ambassador said.