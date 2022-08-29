Russia Hopes to Conduct Another Astana Format Meeting on Syria Before Year-End - Nebenzia

Russia hopes to conduct another Astana-format meeting on Syria before the end of the year, Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russia hopes to conduct another Astana-format meeting on Syria before the end of the year, Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said Monday.

"We would like to note the importance of the Astana format, which has confirmed its role as the most effective international mechanism to assist in achieving long-term normalization in Syria.

Before the end of the year we hope to conduct another meeting in the city of Nur-Sultan," Nebenzia told a UNSC meeting on Syria.