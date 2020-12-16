UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes To Continue Dialogue On Afghanistan With US After Biden's Win

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:09 PM

Russia expects to stay in touch with the United States on Afghanistan after Joe Biden takes office, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russia expects to stay in touch with the United States on Afghanistan after Joe Biden takes office, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The US electoral college on Monday confirmed Biden's victory in November's presidential election despite the incumbent's refusal to concede.

"Our country and the United States have been engaged in quite a constructive dialogue on the peace settlement in Afghanistan in the past few years... We expect that when the new US president takes office, US-Russian contacts... will continue," Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing.

She said Russian and US special envoys for Afghanistan had been meeting regularly. Further cooperation is needed to ensure a lasting peace in the Central Asian country and top the outflow of drugs and extremists from its territory, Zakharova added.

