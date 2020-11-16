UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes To Establish Working Ties With New Moldovan Leader Sandu - Kremlin

Russia Hopes to Establish Working Ties With New Moldovan Leader Sandu - Kremlin

Russia hopes to establish working relations with Maia Sandu, the winner of Moldova's presidential runoff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, stressing that Moscow respects the choice of the Moldovan people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russia hopes to establish working relations with Maia Sandu, the winner of Moldova's presidential runoff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, stressing that Moscow respects the choice of the Moldovan people.

Earlier in the day, Moldova's Central Electoral Commission announced, after counting 100 percent of ballots, that ex-Prime Minister Sandu secured victory with 57.75 percent of votes, while incumbent leader Igor Dodon got 42.25 percent.

"Of course, we are yet to establish working relations with the new Moldovan president. We expect to succeed in it. Russia attaches great importance to the relations with the Moldovan people, you know that Russia has always supported the Moldovan people," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the bilateral relations should be mutually advantageous and take into consideration the interests of both countries.

"We know Maia Sandu has said she will prioritize the interests of the Moldovan people and that she believes that kind and close cooperation on all areas with our country, the Russian Federation, serves the interests of the Moldovan people," Peskov said.

"Russia respects the decision of the Moldovan people, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

