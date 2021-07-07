UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes To Find Compromise With US On Humanitarian Corridors In Syria - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:06 PM

Russia expects to find a compromise with the United States on humanitarian corridors,Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Bloomberg aired Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia expects to find a compromise with the United States on humanitarian corridors,Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Bloomberg aired Wednesday.

"Let's give opportunity to our teams to deal with this issue, I hope they [Russia and the US] will find compromise," Antonov said when asked about Syrian corridors and whether they will be extended.

