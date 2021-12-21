UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes To Have Constructive Talks With US On Security Guarantees Proposals - Putin

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia Hopes to Have Constructive Talks With US on Security Guarantees Proposals - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia hopes to have constructive and meaningful negotiations on security guarantees with the US with a visible final result, Russian President Vladimir putin said on Tuesday.

"We look forward to constructive and meaningful negotiations with a visible, and within a certain time frame, final result that would ensure equal security for all.

We will strive for this," Putin told military officials.

Russia hopes to receive a clear and comprehensive response from the United States regarding its proposals on security guarantees, the president said, adding that Russia will not be satisfied if Western partners want to "talk around" the negotiations.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin United States All From

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Abid Ali

PCB statement on Abid Ali

3 minutes ago
 NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses S ..

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

9 minutes ago
 Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omi ..

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

9 minutes ago
 Washington to give additional $580 mn in internati ..

Washington to give additional $580 mn in international Covid aid

9 minutes ago
 Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace ..

Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

9 minutes ago
 Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning S ..

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Sh ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.