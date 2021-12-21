Russia Hopes to Have Constructive Talks With US on Security Guarantees Proposals - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia hopes to have constructive and meaningful negotiations on security guarantees with the US with a visible final result, Russian President Vladimir putin said on Tuesday.

"We look forward to constructive and meaningful negotiations with a visible, and within a certain time frame, final result that would ensure equal security for all.

We will strive for this," Putin told military officials.

Russia hopes to receive a clear and comprehensive response from the United States regarding its proposals on security guarantees, the president said, adding that Russia will not be satisfied if Western partners want to "talk around" the negotiations.