Russia Hopes to Hear US Reaction on Cyber Security Proposal at Summit - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russia hopes that US President Joe Biden will reveal Washington's reaction to Moscow's proposal on cybersecurity during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Last September, President Putin issued a statement on how we would see US-Russian cooperation in developing a comprehensive program of measures to restore cooperation in this area. There are purely specific things. After Joe Biden's inauguration took place, we reaffirmed this proposal. It is under consideration by the US administration. I hope that in Geneva, of course, we will find out what the reaction of Joe Biden and his team is," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

The Russian top diplomat added that it is not Moscow's fault that the US-Russia cybersecurity dialogue is frozen.