UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes To Hear US Reaction On Cyber Security Proposal At Summit - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:31 PM

Russia Hopes to Hear US Reaction on Cyber Security Proposal at Summit - Lavrov

Russia hopes that US President Joe Biden will reveal Washington's reaction to Moscow's proposal on cybersecurity during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russia hopes that US President Joe Biden will reveal Washington's reaction to Moscow's proposal on cybersecurity during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Last September, President Putin issued a statement on how we would see US-Russian cooperation in developing a comprehensive program of measures to restore cooperation in this area. There are purely specific things. After Joe Biden's inauguration took place, we reaffirmed this proposal. It is under consideration by the US administration. I hope that in Geneva, of course, we will find out what the reaction of Joe Biden and his team is," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

The Russian top diplomat added that it is not Moscow's fault that the US-Russia cybersecurity dialogue is frozen.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva September Top

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir says he respects Pakistan Army, apologiz ..

4 minutes ago

India Sees Less Than 100,000 COVID-19 Cases for 2n ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccination Travel Certificate Rollout Li ..

3 minutes ago

Squash queen Nicol David 'thrilled' life story to ..

3 minutes ago

Another corona vaccination center set up at LCWU

3 minutes ago

Ajman Chamber, Estonia explore economic opportunit ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.