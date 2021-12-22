Russia Hopes to Hold Talks on Security Guarantees With NATO in January - Lavrov

Russia hopes that negotiations on security guarantees with NATO will be held in January, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"We plan in the foreseeable future, we also want to do this in January, use the negotiating platform for discussing the second document - the draft agreement between Russia and NATO countries (on security guarantees)," Lavrov told Russia Today.

The foreign minister also called Washington's reaction to security guarantees "businesslike," adding that Moscow hopes its proposals will be taken seriously.