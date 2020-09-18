MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia hopes to re-open its embassy in Libya's Tripoli soon, this will happen as soon as all the security issues are resolved, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview.

Staffers of the Russian embassy were evacuated from Tripoli in August 2014 amid intensifying tensions in the North African country. In November 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved the country's ambassador to Libya, Ivan Molotkov, from his duties.

This July, Lavrov announced that Russia was resuming the operation of its embassy, it would be based in Tunisia and represent Russia's interests on the entire Libyan territory.

"I hope that our embassy will return to Libya soon, as soon as common security is guaranteed. Some embassies are operating there, but security is quite fragile," Lavrov said.

The embassy maintains contact with all the warring parties in Libya regardless of being based outside the country so far, the minister added.