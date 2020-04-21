Russia Hopes to Overcome Current Tensions in Relations With Poland - Lavrov

Russia wishes to overcome the current tensions in its relations with Poland, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, expressing hope that the attempts to put the countries at odds will not be successful

"I very much hope that with our Polish neighbors I would even say friends, as I have many friends in Poland that we will overcome the current period, and that attempts to artificially create reasons for separating our peoples will not prevail," Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting with members of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

He stressed that Russia would welcome any offer to improve the relations.

Former Polish President Lech Walesa has recently said that it it is Moscow who should put forward offers regarding improving the bilateral relations, since Russia is currently much stronger than Poland. The ex-president has also stressed the need to restore friendship, expressing the belief that current tensions could be beneficial for other nations.