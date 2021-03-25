Russia Hopes to Resume High-Level Dialogue With Japan - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia hopes to resume high-level dialogue with Japan as soon as it is possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed his intention to continue dialogue with Russia on eventually signing a peace treaty.

"We are interested in the dialogue with Japan, we are interested in preserving and developing the dialogue that we have established in the past several years. You know that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Japanese prime minister have communicated many times in the last three or four years. We hope that the top-level communication will resume as soon as circumstances allow, and all the pressing issues on the bilateral agenda will be discussed," Peskov told reporters.