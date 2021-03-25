UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes To Resume High-Level Dialogue With Japan - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia Hopes to Resume High-Level Dialogue With Japan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia hopes to resume high-level dialogue with Japan as soon as it is possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed his intention to continue dialogue with Russia on eventually signing a peace treaty.

"We are interested in the dialogue with Japan, we are interested in preserving and developing the dialogue that we have established in the past several years. You know that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Japanese prime minister have communicated many times in the last three or four years. We hope that the top-level communication will resume as soon as circumstances allow, and all the pressing issues on the bilateral agenda will be discussed," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Japan All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 reco ..

20 minutes ago

A delegation from Republic of Niger meets Provinci ..

4 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 0.27 pct higher 25 march 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Exclusion Rates in UK Schools Higher for Black Car ..

4 minutes ago

Top diplomats from France, Germany, Italy in Libya ..

4 minutes ago

UK university to return looted African sculpture

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.