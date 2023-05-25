Russia Hopes to Resume High-Level Mutual Visits With North Korea in 2023 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russia and North Korea expect to resume the exchange of delegations and high-level meetings, Moscow hopes the visits will take place before the end of the year, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Both we and our Korean counterparts are looking forward to the resumption of mutual visits, we have exchanged proposals on the matter. I hope the first visits can take place already at the end of this year," Matsegora said.