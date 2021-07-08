UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes To See Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Syria - Lavrentyev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Russia Hopes to See Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Syria - Lavrentyev

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that Turkish and US forces will withdraw from Syria when the situation in the Arab country stabilizes, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Thursday.

"We very much hope that the presence of a limited US contingent, a number of Western countries in northeastern Syria, as well as the Turkish contingent in northwestern Syria is temporary, and soon as the situation stabilizes, all these military forces will be withdrawn from the country," Lavrentyev said during a press conference after the Astana format meeting on Syria.

