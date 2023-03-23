UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power of Siberia 2 Before 2024 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia hopes that Gazprom and China's CNPC will sign a contract on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline by the end of 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Now the final coordination of the contract terms between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC is underway, a feasibility study is underway, the design of the gas pipeline route through the territory of Mongolia.

We hope, we are sure that our company will reach an agreement by the end of the year and sign the contract," Novak told reporters.

