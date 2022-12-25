Russia Hopes to Start Dialogue With West on Mutual Release of Assets - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Russia hopes to start a dialogue with Western countries on the mutual unfreezing of assets, as Moscow has much to offer them, but everything will depend on the partners' will, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Sunday.

"We hope that sense will prevail in the end so that someday, we will be able to engage in negotiations on mutual unfreezing (of assets)," Siluanov told Saudi Arabian broadcaster Asharq news.

The minister emphasized that Russia "has something to offer Western countries," therefore, "everything will depend on their desire to have such a dialogue."