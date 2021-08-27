UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes To Understand Reason For Germany's Secrecy Over Navalny Case - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he is hoping to find out why Berlin is concealing information about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's alleged poisoning

"I suggest that anyone who is genuinely interested in looking into this issue, read the minutes of the Bundestag meeting, when the German government answered very specific questions from lawmakers regarding the situation with the so-called Navalny poisoning. I am sure that anyone objective reading those minutes would come to very important conclusions that most of this case is being kept secret for unknown reasons. I would very much like to get to the bottom of that," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

A year ago, Navalny fell ill on a domestic Russian flight.

He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Days later, once doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin, where he recuperated. The German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. This led a number of countries and media outlets to allege foul play by Moscow, despite Moscow's multiple statements to the contrary.

In January, the blogger was arrested upon his arrival to Russia. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple breaches of probation, and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison. Navalny is serving his prison sentence in the Vladimir region.

