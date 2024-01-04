Open Menu

Russia Hopes To Wear Down Ukraine With Mass Strikes: Analysts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Russia hopes to wear down Ukraine with mass strikes: analysts

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Russia's latest massive strikes against major Ukrainian cities aim at wearing out both the population and air defences, experts say, as Kyiv urges Western allies to provide more weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched almost 300 missiles and over 200 Shahed explosive drones in attacks on December 29 and overnight from January 1-2.

The waves of projectiles killed around 50 people.

A year on from Moscow's bombardment of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the new winter campaign has so far hit civilian infrastructure and residential districts, according to Kyiv.

Russia says it targets only military installations.

Such attacks are designed "to test the limits of the air defence system developed by Ukraine over the past 18 months," Mick Ryan, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Kyiv's anti-air weaponry has been augmented with defence systems, including the US Patriot and Franco-Italian SAMP/T MAMBA.

Beyond the defences' technical capabilities, Russia "will be testing Ukraine's 'magazine depth' and hoping that Ukraine runs out of interceptors before Russia runs out of missiles and drones," added Ryan, a retired Australian general.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter January December From

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

2 hours ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

3 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

3 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

16 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

16 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

17 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

17 hours ago

More Stories From World