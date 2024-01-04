Russia hopes to wear down Ukraine with mass strikes: analysts

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Russia's latest massive strikes against major Ukrainian cities aim at wearing out both the population and air defences, experts say, as Kyiv urges Western allies to provide more weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched almost 300 missiles and over 200 Shahed explosive drones in attacks on December 29 and overnight from January 1-2.

The waves of projectiles killed around 50 people.

A year on from Moscow's bombardment of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the new winter campaign has so far hit civilian infrastructure and residential districts, according to Kyiv.

Russia says it targets only military installations.

Such attacks are designed "to test the limits of the air defence system developed by Ukraine over the past 18 months," Mick Ryan, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Kyiv's anti-air weaponry has been augmented with defence systems, including the US Patriot and Franco-Italian SAMP/T MAMBA.

Beyond the defences' technical capabilities, Russia "will be testing Ukraine's 'magazine depth' and hoping that Ukraine runs out of interceptors before Russia runs out of missiles and drones," added Ryan, a retired Australian general.