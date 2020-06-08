Russia Hopes Tripoli to Respond to Cairo Initiative on Libya - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is hoping that the Tripoli-based authorities will quickly respond to a Cairo peace initiative on Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Moscow is hoping that the Tripoli-based authorities will quickly respond to a Cairo peace initiative on Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army, and Aguila Saleh, the chair of the east-based House of Representatives.

After the meeting, the politicians held a press conference, where the leader of Egypt announced the Cairo initiative, which includes ceasefire in all of Libya starting June 8, and conditions for the political settlement.

"We hope that the authorities in Tripoli will quickly react to the call for peace, expressed in Cairo, pay it the attention it deserves, and respond constructively," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.