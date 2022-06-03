UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes Turkey's Operation In Syria Will Not Deteriorate Situation - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russia Hopes Turkey's Operation in Syria Will Not Deteriorate Situation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Moscow is hoping that Ankara's new military operation in northern Syria will not result in the deterioration of the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Turkish military was preparing to launch a new anti-terrorist operation in Syria to secure Turkey's southern border. As Erdogan stated, the operation's goal would be the creation of a 30-kilometer (20-mile) safe zone along the Turkish-Syrian border. The operation is expected to take place in four regions of Syria.

"We worriedly conceived reports of such a forceful operation (in southern Syria).

.. We hope that Ankara will refrain from actions that could lead to dangerous deterioration of the already complicated situation in Syria," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow understands Turkey's concerns regarding its national security and threats coming from Syria. However, she said, "the only way to ensure reliable security on the Syrian-Turkish border is to station Syria's troops in the adjacent area." She mentioned that it would be "a practical implementation of Ankara's statements about respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab republic."

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara Lead Tayyip Erdogan Border From Arab

Recent Stories

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

1 hour ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

1 hour ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

1 hour ago
 Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum p ..

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: ..

1 hour ago
 US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue ..

US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue at First Opportunity - UN Off ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.