MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Moscow is hoping that Ankara's new military operation in northern Syria will not result in the deterioration of the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Turkish military was preparing to launch a new anti-terrorist operation in Syria to secure Turkey's southern border. As Erdogan stated, the operation's goal would be the creation of a 30-kilometer (20-mile) safe zone along the Turkish-Syrian border. The operation is expected to take place in four regions of Syria.

"We worriedly conceived reports of such a forceful operation (in southern Syria).

.. We hope that Ankara will refrain from actions that could lead to dangerous deterioration of the already complicated situation in Syria," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow understands Turkey's concerns regarding its national security and threats coming from Syria. However, she said, "the only way to ensure reliable security on the Syrian-Turkish border is to station Syria's troops in the adjacent area." She mentioned that it would be "a practical implementation of Ankara's statements about respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab republic."