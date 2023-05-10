Russia Hopes Turkish Elections to Be Held Without External Meddling - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the hope on Wednesday that the upcoming elections in Turkey will be held without any external meddling.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish our Turkish colleagues a successful general elections.

These elections, as I know, have already begun outside the country. I am sure that they will be honest, transparent, and will ensure the will of the Turkish people without any outside interference," Lavrov said at a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, Syria and Turkey in Moscow.