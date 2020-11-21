UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes UN Agencies Will More Actively Offer Assistance In Karabakh - Lavrov

Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:08 AM

Russia hopes that UN agencies will more actively offer their assistance to the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia hopes that UN agencies will more actively offer their assistance to the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We proceed from the assumption that all these UN agencies that I mentioned [High Commissioner for Refugees, World food Programme, UNESCO], that you mentioned, Vladimir Vladimirovich, should be stimulated to more actively offer their opportunities to the parties," Lavrov said during a meeting on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, which was chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The UN members themselves know these possibilities best of all, we called on our partners in the troika of co-chairs, the Americans, the French, other members of the OSCE Minsk Group and in the UN Security Council, to encourage such activity of international organizations in every possible way," the minister added.

