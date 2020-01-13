UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes UN, Damascus Work Out Delivery Of Humanitarian Aid Across Syria By July

Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

Russia Hopes UN, Damascus Work Out Delivery of Humanitarian Aid Across Syria by July

Moscow expects that by July 2020, UN agencies and Damascus will work out humanitarian aid delivery routes throughout Syria to all Syrians without discrimination, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Moscow expects that by July 2020, UN agencies and Damascus will work out humanitarian aid delivery routes throughout Syria to all Syrians without discrimination, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"We are pleased to note that thereby the movement has begun to wind down the mechanism that violates the sovereignty of Syria and does not correspond to the real situation in the country. The reduction of checkpoints from four to two is due to the fact that the Jordanian and Iraqi... points are no longer being used, while there is every opportunity to deliver aid to the northeastern and southern areas, including those not under the control of Damascus," it said.

The ministry was commenting on the adoption by the UN Security Council on January 10 of Resolution 2504 on a six-month extension of the mechanism for the cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria through two border crossings near Idlib.

"We hope that in the next 6 months the UN specialized structures will study and work out in coordination with the Syrian government alternative routes for delivering humanitarian supplies to all Syrians in need throughout the country without any discrimination," the ministry said.

