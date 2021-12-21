UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes UN Nudge Opposition To Compromise In Syrian Constitutional Committee - Envoy

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:44 PM

Russia Hopes UN Nudge Opposition to Compromise in Syrian Constitutional Committee - Envoy

The United Nations should encourage the Syrian opposition to take a more compromising stance in talks with government negotiators in the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United Nations should encourage the Syrian opposition to take a more compromising stance in talks with government negotiators in the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Tuesday.

A new two-day meeting of the so-called Astana format of Syrian peace process began in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana, earlier on Tuesday. The meeting is hosted by Russia, Iran and Turkey the three Astana guarantor countries. Participants include the Syrian government and opposition as well as the UN.

"We very much hope that the relevant work will be carried out with the opposition, as the opposition often comes up with such preconditions and poses the question in such a way sometimes provocatively that it forces the pro-government part (of the committee) to take a rather tough position," Lavrentyev told reporters.

Committee members should be open to compromising, the Russian envoy said, adding that Syria's post-war restoration could cost billions of Dollars.

"The country is in ruins. Estimates are different. According to some estimates, $600 billion, according to some - $800 billion, and maybe much more," Lavrentyev said.

The Syrian government has exhausted its financial resources during the decade-long confrontation with terrorists, so the international community should step up efforts to assist the country, including through the implementation of projects for gas supplies from Egypt and electricity supplies from Jordan to Lebanon through Syria, he added.

The Syrian war has continued since 2011. The Astana peace process began in 2017. Earlier on Tuesday, Lavrentyev said that the next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee may take place

Negotiations to resolve the Syrian war, which broke out in 2011, have been ongoing in Nur-Sultan since 2017 with the mediation of guarantor-states of the Astana format (after the former name of the Kazakh capital, now called Nur-Sultan). On Tuesday, the parties engaged in a new round of talks.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Electricity Iran Russia Turkey Egypt Astana Lebanon May December Gas 2017 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Putin Raises Restrictions on RT in France During C ..

Putin Raises Restrictions on RT in France During Conversation With Macron - Krem ..

14 minutes ago
 Forests great source to maintain natural resources ..

Forests great source to maintain natural resources: Dostain

14 minutes ago
 Nilofar Bakhtiar grieved over demise of Amir Dogar ..

Nilofar Bakhtiar grieved over demise of Amir Dogar's mother

14 minutes ago
 Thousands of citizens attend funeral of mother of ..

Thousands of citizens attend funeral of mother of Aamir Dogar

14 minutes ago
 X-mass preparation at its peak in twin cities

X-mass preparation at its peak in twin cities

16 minutes ago
 143 villages' computerized land record available o ..

143 villages' computerized land record available on SDC

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.