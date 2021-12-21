Russia Hopes UN Nudge Opposition to Compromise in Syrian Constitutional Committee - Envoy

The United Nations should encourage the Syrian opposition to take a more compromising stance in talks with government negotiators in the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United Nations should encourage the Syrian opposition to take a more compromising stance in talks with government negotiators in the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Tuesday.

A new two-day meeting of the so-called Astana format of Syrian peace process began in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana, earlier on Tuesday. The meeting is hosted by Russia, Iran and Turkey the three Astana guarantor countries. Participants include the Syrian government and opposition as well as the UN.

"We very much hope that the relevant work will be carried out with the opposition, as the opposition often comes up with such preconditions and poses the question in such a way sometimes provocatively that it forces the pro-government part (of the committee) to take a rather tough position," Lavrentyev told reporters.

Committee members should be open to compromising, the Russian envoy said, adding that Syria's post-war restoration could cost billions of Dollars.

"The country is in ruins. Estimates are different. According to some estimates, $600 billion, according to some - $800 billion, and maybe much more," Lavrentyev said.

The Syrian government has exhausted its financial resources during the decade-long confrontation with terrorists, so the international community should step up efforts to assist the country, including through the implementation of projects for gas supplies from Egypt and electricity supplies from Jordan to Lebanon through Syria, he added.

The Syrian war has continued since 2011. The Astana peace process began in 2017. Earlier on Tuesday, Lavrentyev said that the next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee may take place

