Russia Hopes UN Security Council to Hold In-Person 'Nuclear Five' Summit - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia expects to hold a face-to-face summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to discuss the most pressing issues, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said, adding that it was crucial to continue the dialogue on the matter of handling nuclear weapons.

In his article dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the United Nations published on the RT channel's website, Medvedev noted that a number of fundamental international agreements were adopted at the 1978 Disarmament Conference to ensure security and build confidence among states.

"The USSR played a special role in that process. Today there is an urgent need for us to continue working towards this end ... We hope that the UN Security Council will hold a face-to-face summit of the nuclear five to discuss the most pressing problems of humankind," Medvedev said.