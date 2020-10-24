UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes UN Security Council To Hold In-Person 'Nuclear Five' Summit - Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russia Hopes UN Security Council to Hold In-Person 'Nuclear Five' Summit - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia expects to hold a face-to-face summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to discuss the most pressing issues, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said, adding that it was crucial to continue the dialogue on the matter of handling nuclear weapons.

In his article dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the United Nations published on the RT channel's website, Medvedev noted that a number of fundamental international agreements were adopted at the 1978 Disarmament Conference to ensure security and build confidence among states.

"The USSR played a special role in that process. Today there is an urgent need for us to continue working towards this end ... We hope that the UN Security Council will hold a face-to-face summit of the nuclear five to discuss the most pressing problems of humankind," Medvedev said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 October 2020

22 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks lit up with World P ..

9 hours ago

Kremlin Unaware Yet What Trump Meant When Speaking ..

10 hours ago

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

10 hours ago

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diploma ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.