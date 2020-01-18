UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes UNSC To Discuss, Reinforce Results Of Berlin Summit On Libya - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Moscow expects that the UN Security Council will address the results of the Berlin conference on Libya's settlement and eventually secure them, Russia Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Friday.

"We hope the UN Security Council will discuss decisions that would be taken in Berlin and will move to reinforce outcomes of the conference," Nebenzia said.

On Sunday, the German capital will host a UN-led conference on Libya with the participation of Egypt, Russia, the United States and Turkey, among other countries. Both Fayez Sarraj, the head of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), are expected to attend the event.

Nebenzia added that the upcoming summit should send a "clear" message, accepted by all parties, to negotiate and reach a political solution.

Libya is currently in the midst of a civil war between two rival administrations - the GNA, based in Tripoli to the west, and the LNA-supported elected parliament in the east. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid the LNA's advances on Tripoli.

