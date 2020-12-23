Russia Hopes Upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council Summit to Help Overcome Split Among Members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russia hopes that the upcoming summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), scheduled for January 5, will allow Qatar and its neighbors to resolve the ongoing political crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in December, Kuwait, which has made efforts to settle the Gulf crisis since 2017, announced that the next GCC summit will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

"Russia hopes that the planned January 5 summit of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf will lead to the overcoming of the split in the Gulf Cooperation Council and allow the resumption of its normal activity," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Moscow.

The top Russian diplomat also said that Moscow hopes for the crisis to be over soon, as it considers all Gulf countries as its partners and friends.

Lavrov added that the restoration of GCC's unity is important for maintaining security in the Persian Gulf area as a whole, "that is, with the participation of Iran."

In June 2017, several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE, cut ties with Qatar, accusing the state of backing terrorism, while others later downgraded ties with Doha. The developments led to a total blockade of the country. Qatar has rejected all accusations of backing terrorism, saying that the actions directed against the country are motivated by envy of its economic success and a desire to limit its sovereignty.

The sides are expected to reach an agreement to end the crisis during the summit in Riyadh, and Gulf countries earlier expressed their support for the efforts of Kuwait and the United States to resolve disputes between Qatar and its neighbors.