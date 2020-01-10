UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:20 AM

Russia Hopes US, Iran to Refrain From New Strikes - Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Russia hopes that the United States and Iran will refrain from new strikes, and intends to contribute to stability through the collective security initiative and through bilateral contacts with countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

"We would like to hope for this," Ryabkov said, upon arriving in Tokyo for participating in the Russian-Japanese strategic dialogue.

"And we will also make effort toward this [absence of further tensions], including through further promoting our well-known concept of creating a collective security system in the Persian Gulf area, not only through bilateral contacts with all the countries and those criticizing Iran for some aspects of its regional policy, with those who are open for looking for a solution to the existing problems on a non-ideological basis, and, certainly, with US allies in Europe who at least verbally demonstrate their remaining commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Ryabkov said.

