Russia Hopes US-Taliban Peace Deal To Be Implemented - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:06 PM

Russia Hopes US-Taliban Peace Deal to Be Implemented - Lavrov

Russia hopes that the 2020 peace deal between the United States and the Taliban movement will be fully implemented, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia hopes that the 2020 peace deal between the United States and the Taliban movement will be fully implemented, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We hope that the agreements that were concluded between the United States and the Taliban will be implemented, because really, at the time, everyone talked about this, it created a chance for an agreement between all the warring parties.

It will be regretful if they collapse," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

