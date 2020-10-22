UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes Us To Agree To Global Cybersecurity Discussion After Election - Putin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:28 PM

Russia Hopes Us to Agree to Global Cybersecurity Discussion After Election - Putin

Russia is hoping that the next US administration, whoever wins the upcoming presidential election, will want to discuss global cybersecurity, as proposed by Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia is hoping that the next US administration, whoever wins the upcoming presidential election, will want to discuss global cybersecurity, as proposed by Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"I have recently invited the United States to begin a comprehensive discussion of the international information security issues.

We understand that the US politicians do not have time for this right now because of the election campaign, but we hope that the next administration, no matter what it is, will accept the invitation to begin the conversation on this topic and on other topics on Russian-US agenda. This concerns the global security, the New START and several other issues," Putin said at the session of the Valdai discussion club.

