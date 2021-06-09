UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes US To Review Past Mistakes Ahead Of Putin-Biden Summit - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:45 PM

Moscow hopes that Washington will review its past mistakes before the June 16 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Moscow hopes that Washington will review its past mistakes before the June 16 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"I hope that in the preparation of the summit ...

those who are now in the Biden administration are engaged with Russia, will assess the actions, interests, position of Russia, our red lines and will, if you like, work on the mistakes of past years and refuse to conduct a dialogue exclusively with the position of claim to hegemony in world affairs," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

The top diplomat added that holding the summit between Putin and Biden is important, adding that Russia is open for "frank dialogue."

