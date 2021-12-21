UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes US Understands Consequences Of Sending Military Personnel To Ukraine

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia hopes that the United States understands the consequences of sending military personnel to Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"We believe that such steps will only lead to a further escalation of the situation around Ukraine, and in our relations with the West as a whole, including the United States.

I believe that, after all, there are reasonable people in Washington who understand the full danger of such actions," Rudenko told reporters.

