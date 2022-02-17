Russia Hopes US Will Carefully Review Response to Security Guarantees Proposals- Vershinin

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday that Russia expects the United States to carefully review Moscow's written response to the security guarantees proposals in Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday that Russia expects the United States to carefully review Moscow's written response to the security guarantees proposals in Europe.

"The US Ambassador in Moscow received our reaction on the issue of security guarantees and we do hope that this will be carefully looked at in Washington because it is a very detailed and written document," Vershinin said.