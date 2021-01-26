UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes US Will Return To JCPOA Enabling Deal Implementation By Iran - Lavrov

Tue 26th January 2021

Russia hopes that the United States will return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), paving way for deal implementation by Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"We have a common stand.

We are interested in comprehensive preservation [of the deal] and believe it can only be achieved through consistent implementation of provisions of this important document by all the parties involved in strict compliance with the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2231 ... We hope that the effort that is currently being made will not be fruitless and will help preserve the JCPOA, and the US will return to full compliance with the Security Council's resolution. This will create conditions for implementation of all the provisions of the nuclear deal by the Islamic Republic of Iran," Lavrov said following negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

