UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes US Will Urge Ukraine To Fulfill Obligations Under Minsk Agreements - Embassy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Russia Hopes US Will Urge Ukraine to Fulfill Obligations Under Minsk Agreements - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Russia hopes that the United States will influence Ukraine so that Kiev will fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements on settling the conflict in Donbas, the Russian Embassy to the United States said.

On Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about resolving the conflict in Donbas based on the Minsk agreements and supported such conflict-resolution efforts.

"We take note of the words of White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki concerning the support of the efforts to settle the conflict in Donbass in accordance with the Minsk Agreements," the Russian Embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

The Russian diplomatic mission said that Ukraine had to stop the ongoing sabotage of the Minsk agreement.

"We hope that the U.S. Government will heed sound judgments and influence 'the strategic partner' so that the latter fulfills its obligations in close cooperation with Donetsk and Lugansk," the embassy added.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

A ceasefire deal was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four states. The agreement has not been implemented so far and sporadic clashes still continue.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook White House Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence United States From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th November 2021

1 hour ago
 RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

9 hours ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

9 hours ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

9 hours ago
 18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

9 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akin ..

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akinci Attack Drones to Ukraine - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.