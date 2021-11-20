Russia Hopes US Will Urge Ukraine to Fulfill Obligations Under Minsk Agreements - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Russia hopes that the United States will influence Ukraine so that Kiev will fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements on settling the conflict in Donbas, the Russian Embassy to the United States said.

On Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about resolving the conflict in Donbas based on the Minsk agreements and supported such conflict-resolution efforts.

"We take note of the words of White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki concerning the support of the efforts to settle the conflict in Donbass in accordance with the Minsk Agreements," the Russian Embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

The Russian diplomatic mission said that Ukraine had to stop the ongoing sabotage of the Minsk agreement.

"We hope that the U.S. Government will heed sound judgments and influence 'the strategic partner' so that the latter fulfills its obligations in close cooperation with Donetsk and Lugansk," the embassy added.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

A ceasefire deal was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four states. The agreement has not been implemented so far and sporadic clashes still continue.