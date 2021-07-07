UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes West Reconsiders Position On Syria - Russian Presidential Special Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:30 AM

Russia Hopes West Reconsiders Position on Syria - Russian Presidential Special Envoy

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 7 (Sputnik) - Russia hopes the West will revise its position on Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, said.

"We hope, as I said, that the so-called collective West will nevertheless make a decision to revise, adjust its position on Syria, in favor of a more humanitarian component of the socio-economic orientation," Lavrentyev said.

He said that the summit of the presidents of Russia and the United States held in Geneva, where, among other issues, the Syrian settlement was discussed, was constructive and encouraging.

The next round of negotiations on Syrian settlement in the Astana format (Russia, Turkey, Iran) will be held in Nur-Sultan on July 7-8.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana Geneva United States July

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of students ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed named &#039;Man of Humanity&#039 ..

8 hours ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at US ..

8 hours ago

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

9 hours ago

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali H ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.