Russia Hopes West Reconsiders Position on Syria - Russian Presidential Special Envoy

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 7 (Sputnik) - Russia hopes the West will revise its position on Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, said.

"We hope, as I said, that the so-called collective West will nevertheless make a decision to revise, adjust its position on Syria, in favor of a more humanitarian component of the socio-economic orientation," Lavrentyev said.

He said that the summit of the presidents of Russia and the United States held in Geneva, where, among other issues, the Syrian settlement was discussed, was constructive and encouraging.

The next round of negotiations on Syrian settlement in the Astana format (Russia, Turkey, Iran) will be held in Nur-Sultan on July 7-8.