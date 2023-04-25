(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russia is hoping that western states will take to heart Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement to the UN Security Council because their actions lead to escalation, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.

"We hope that those to whom our signals are addressed, and this is the Western group, will take seriously what Lavrov said, because the moment is really extremely acute... this situation is potentially fraught with further escalation. They have to stop," he said on Monday.