Russia Hopes West Will Urge Kiev To Prevent Disaster At ZNPP - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Russia hopes that Ukraine's western sponsors will urge Kiev to prevent a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russia hopes that Ukraine's western sponsors will urge Kiev to prevent a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"The increasingly frequent paranoid allegations of Kiev regime leaders that Russia allegedly mined the Zaporizhzhia plant or is preparing to blow it up are concerning to us ... We hope that the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime will bring it to reason and prevent a disaster which could affect much of Europe," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's allegations that Russia wants to blow up the ZNPP as "another lie."

