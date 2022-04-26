Russia Hopes Western Countries Will Not Allow NATO Troops to Be Sent to Ukraine - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russia hopes that Western countries consider Volodymyr Zelensky's calls to send NATO troops to Ukraine in line with their own constant assurances about the inadmissibility of starting World War III, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"I very much hope that - as everyone does the spell that we should by no means allow a third world war - that it is in this context that they consider the constant provocations of Zelensky and his team, who demand almost the deployment of NATO troops to protect the Ukrainian authorities," Lavrov said in an interview with Channel One.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that many Western countries say they will provide weapons, which adds fuel to the fire, and they want to force Ukrainians to fight with Russia to the last soldier with these arms supplies. However, such actions contribute to the conflict dragging on longer in the hope that Russia will suffer more.

Lavrov also said that the leaders of the Western countries, with the exception of Poland, all declare that the issue of sending NATO troops to Ukraine is excluded.