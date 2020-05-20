UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes WHA Resolutions Prompt Int'l Depoliticized Cooperation On COVID-19 - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:56 AM

Russia hopes that a resolution adopted at the World Health Organization's (WHO) World Health Assembly that calls for international solidarity to combat the COVID-19 outbreak will result in the global community cooperating in a depoliticized manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russia hopes that a resolution adopted at the World Health Organization's (WHO) World Health Assembly that calls for international solidarity to combat the COVID-19 outbreak will result in the global community cooperating in a depoliticized manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"Today, the World Health Assembly ends. I haven't seen the final results yet, but the resolution is approved. The resolution, in my opinion, is very pragmatic, aimed at solving specific issues, at avoiding any politicization of the problem," Lavrov stated at a press conference after a meeting of the Council of the Baltic Sea States foreign ministers earlier in the day.

The foreign minister also touched upon the criticism the WHO has received from the United States in recent weeks. In April, President Donald Trump announced that Washington would pull funding from the organization, and on Saturday, stated that the US was considering restoring just 10 percent of its contributions.

"I am sure that the WHO, like any other structure, needs to be improved. It cannot be a one-off act that will solve all problems in 30 days or outline all the difficulties that arise in 30 days and all the ways to overcome them. A joint sober analysis of the situation and the facts, especially the facts, is required. I would not like to see the fight against coronavirus become a victim of these kinds of geopolitical games and ambitions," Lavrov remarked.

Earlier in the day, the member states of the World Health Assembly voted to adopt a resolution that calls for global solidarity amid the ongoing health crisis. The resolution also called for an investigation into the worldwide response to the pandemic and the need to improve access to test kits and all future vaccines and treatments.

