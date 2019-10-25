UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Zelenskyy Manages To Settle Donbas Conflict, Moscow Ready To Help - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

Russia Hopes Zelenskyy Manages to Settle Donbas Conflict, Moscow Ready to Help - Lavrov

Russia hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will manage to solve the conflict in Donbas, Moscow is ready to help, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday at a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide

KIRKENES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russia hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will manage to solve the conflict in Donbas, Moscow is ready to help, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday at a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide.

"We hope the situation in the east of Ukraine can still be resolved on the basis of the Minsk agreements. We hear regular confirmations from President Zelenskyy that he wants to do this. We hope that he succeeds. We are ready to assist in every way to the implementation of these agreements by Donetsk and Luhansk," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Luhansk Donetsk From

Recent Stories

President Xi meets delegates attending Understandi ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Expects Norwegian Counter ..

2 minutes ago

Arif Hassani inspects development schemes in Lasb ..

8 minutes ago

Pound retreats as Johnson seeks election to delive ..

8 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders held in Rajanpur

8 minutes ago

Concrete efforts under way to bring down debt to G ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.