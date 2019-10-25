Russia Hopes Zelenskyy Manages to Settle Donbas Conflict, Moscow Ready to Help - Lavrov

Russia hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will manage to solve the conflict in Donbas, Moscow is ready to help, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday at a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide

KIRKENES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russia hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will manage to solve the conflict in Donbas, Moscow is ready to help, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday at a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide.

"We hope the situation in the east of Ukraine can still be resolved on the basis of the Minsk agreements. We hear regular confirmations from President Zelenskyy that he wants to do this. We hope that he succeeds. We are ready to assist in every way to the implementation of these agreements by Donetsk and Luhansk," Lavrov said.