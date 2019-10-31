Moscow hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ensure the Ukrainian side's compliance with orders to separate forces on the contact line in Donbas, despite statements by nationalist battalions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following talks in Moscow with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger

"In Stanytsia Luhanska, the separation, took place though not immediately and not easily. The disengagement of forces and hardware began in Zolote. Indeed, the national battalions, the so-called volunteer ones, which gather ultra-radicals, declare that they will not leave and will not let out the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But we hope that President Zelenskyy, as the supreme commander-in-chief, will ensure the implementation of his orders," Lavrov said.