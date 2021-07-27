Russia Hosting Cybercriminals, But Russian Government Not Behind Attacks - Justice Dept.

Russia is hosting more cybercriminals than any other country, but there is no evidence that the Russian government is behind a recent wave of cyberattacks, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Downing said in testimony to Congress on Tuesday

"Certainly, Russia is at the top of the list," Downing said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing when asked which country harbors the most cybercriminals. "I would not say that the government of Russia is behind these attacks."

Downing added, however, that Russian authorities are not doing everything that they can do to suppress cyberattacks.