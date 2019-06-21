UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Huawei To Discuss Firm's Possible Use Of Russia's Avrora OS In Summer - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:00 PM

Russia, Huawei to Discuss Firm's Possible Use of Russia's Avrora OS in Summer - Ministry

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media will hold talks with Chinese tech giant Huawei in summer to discuss the possibility of switching the Chinese smartphones to Russia-developed Aurora operating system (OS), deputy minister Mikhail Mamonov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media will hold talks with Chinese tech giant Huawei in summer to discuss the possibility of switching the Chinese smartphones to Russia-developed Aurora operating system (OS), deputy minister Mikhail Mamonov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian Communications Minister Konstantin Noskov confirmed that the ministry was holding negotiations on cooperation with Huawei.

When asked about the topics of the talks, Mamonov said: "Concerning the use of the Aurora mobile system."

"We have just agreed that we will begin this work. So, for us, that is now the fact that our products are recognized at the top level and draw interest, that is, we can go for some kind of third product," he added.

"We are already preparing a comprehensive proposal to the Chinese side on how to work with Huawei and other tech companies in Russia.

There are a set of issues on localization, a set of issues on technology transfer and investment in knowledge, the rules of functioning of R&D centers in Russia," the deputy minister said.

Mamonov noted that exact time when the Huawei products would start acquiring the new operating system had not been defined yet.

"So far we are at an early stage of negotiations. The first talks will be held until fall, and I hope to take part in them. This will be direct negotiations with Huawei, between experts," he added.

In mid-May, the United States added Huawei to its trade black list. Several US companies have already suspended business ties with Huawei, including Google, which has barred the world's biggest phone maker from access to certain Android components.

Related Topics

World Google Technology Business Russia Mobile China Aurora United States Media From Top Huawei

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan la ..

9 minutes ago

Credit goes to security agencies, FO on revival of ..

9 minutes ago

Armed forces to be deployed in polling stations fo ..

9 minutes ago

Oil flat after rallying on US-Iran tensions, Asia ..

10 minutes ago

At least 24 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehou ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Tatneft Firm Receives Customers' Complaint ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.