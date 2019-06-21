The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media will hold talks with Chinese tech giant Huawei in summer to discuss the possibility of switching the Chinese smartphones to Russia-developed Aurora operating system (OS), deputy minister Mikhail Mamonov said on Friday

On Thursday, Russian Communications Minister Konstantin Noskov confirmed that the ministry was holding negotiations on cooperation with Huawei.

When asked about the topics of the talks, Mamonov said: "Concerning the use of the Aurora mobile system."

"We have just agreed that we will begin this work. So, for us, that is now the fact that our products are recognized at the top level and draw interest, that is, we can go for some kind of third product," he added.

"We are already preparing a comprehensive proposal to the Chinese side on how to work with Huawei and other tech companies in Russia.

There are a set of issues on localization, a set of issues on technology transfer and investment in knowledge, the rules of functioning of R&D centers in Russia," the deputy minister said.

Mamonov noted that exact time when the Huawei products would start acquiring the new operating system had not been defined yet.

"So far we are at an early stage of negotiations. The first talks will be held until fall, and I hope to take part in them. This will be direct negotiations with Huawei, between experts," he added.

In mid-May, the United States added Huawei to its trade black list. Several US companies have already suspended business ties with Huawei, including Google, which has barred the world's biggest phone maker from access to certain Android components.